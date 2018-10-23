Animal program set at library

Minor Memorial Library and Roxbury Conservation Commission will co-present a program about what property owners can do to assist endangered species such as the New England Cottontail rabbit and wild turkeys Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.

The program will be held at the library on South Street.

Kaylee Resha, wildlife biologist with the National Wild Turkey Federation, will describe what wildlife species need to thrive and how her organization and others can help property owners manage their land for optimal diversity and beauty.

Through assessment of current conditions and careful management of trees, brush, and grasslands, property owners can make some simple changes that will encourage endangered and threatened species and discourage invasive animal and plant species.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.