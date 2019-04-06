Animal Welfare Shred-It, bake sale set

The New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society will hold its annual Shred-It and bake sale fundraiser April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon in the New Fairfield Stop & Shop parking lot at the intersection of state routes 37 and 39.

Boxed documents will be shredded on site by Shred-It, a Cheshire, Connecticut company.

Monetary donations to NFSAW are welcome.

The Bake Sale will include cookies, cakes, pies and other treats made by volunteers.

Adoptable pets from NFSAW’s shelter will visit during the fundraiser.

Union Savings Bank is the sponsor of the Shred-It event.

NFSAW, founded in 1977, is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that shelters and finds homes for abused, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs.