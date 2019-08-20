Angels Landing trail in Zion temporarily closed for repairs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — National Park Service officials say the popular Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park in southern Utah will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning Tuesday.

According to a press release crews will be replacing posts that support the chain sections on the trail. It is expected to re-open Thursday morning.

The trail to Angels Landing has protective chains along a 1,000-foot (304.8-meter) drop off on the way to 360-degree views of the canyon's colorful 270 million-year-old rock layers cut by the Virgin River.

Visitors will still be able to access the nearby Scout Lookout and the West Rim Trail within the park during repairs.