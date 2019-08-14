Anderson casino hiring for sports betting, live dealers

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A horse track casino in central Indiana is looking to add 170 new workers for the start of sports betting and the addition of live table games.

The hiring will increase the workforce size at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson by more than 25%. Casino owner Caesars Entertainment plans to open Hoosier Park's sports betting parlor by mid-September and a new state law will allow live table games such as blackjack starting Jan. 1 there and at the Indiana Grand horse track casino near Shelbyville.

Caesars Entertainment executive Trent McIntosh tells The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin that Hoosier Park's hiring campaign is targeting Anderson and central Indiana.

Hoosier Park expects adding about 20 employees for its sports betting parlor and 150 workers to begin dealer training in September.

