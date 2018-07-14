Anchors aweigh: 63-year-old surgeon joins the Navy

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 63-year-old heart surgeon has joined the Navy under a provision that allows individuals with in-demand skills an exemption from age restrictions.

Tyrone Krause of Skillman, New Jersey, received a waiver that allowed him the enter the Reserves a year past the typical age limit.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Krause was commissioned as a commander Friday in Norfolk, Virginia, aboard the USS Ramage.

Krause's 27-year-old daughter, Laura, is an ensign on the destroyer and performed the ceremony.

Krause said he was inspired to join after his daughter's recruiter mentioned the Navy had a shortage of surgeons.

His service will begin with once-a-month duty at a Navy clinic in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com