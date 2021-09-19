Analysis: Ida's destruction may help Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hurricane Ida's thrashing left homes in mangled heaps across southeastern Louisiana, but in an uncomfortable twist, the storm might have been a boon to southwestern parishes still struggling to recover from last year's Hurricane Laura.
Ida's path of destruction through Louisiana — particularly because it impacted the high-profile city of New Orleans — drew much-needed attention to the state's continuing, slow-moving recovery from the 2020 blows of Laura and Hurricane Delta.