Analysis: As US focus wanes, Mideast turns inward for talks JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 1:32 a.m.
FILE - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, right, speaks with United Arab Emirates' top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan during their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
FILE - In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, a Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, lower, flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer over the Persian Gulf Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
FILE - Syrian President Bashar Assad supporters hold up national flags and pictures of Assad as they celebrate at Omayyad Square, in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, May 27, 2021.
FILE - Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, left, the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi registers his candidacy for the country's presidential elections next month in Sabha, Libya, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
In this photo released by the state-run WAM news agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, walk into a reception in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After years of looking abroad for answers, countries in the Middle East now appear to instead be talking to each other to find solutions following two decades defined by war and political upheaval.
The American withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq have played a part in that change. Once ostracized autocracies such as President Bashar Assad in Syria, and shunned former top figures such as Moammar Gadhafi’s son in Libya, are back in the political arena amid the still smoldering ruins of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.