‘An Artist’s Eye’ to open at museum

The show will include all original work and will feature recognizable structures, scenes or events in New Milford, such is this watercolor on paper, "Hart's," by Nick Edmundson.

New Milford Historical Society & Museum in New Milford will kick off its second annual art show, “An Artist’s Eye,” with an opening reception Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The show will run through Oct. 20 at the museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave.

The show will include all original work and will feature recognizable structures, scenes or events in New Milford.

Most work will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the museum.

The goal is to showcase approximately 30 works of art, including photography, paintings and pen and ink from area artists.

For more information, call the museum at 860-354-3069 or email nmhistorical@gmail.com.