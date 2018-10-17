‘An Artist’s Eye’ on exhibit

New Milford Historical Society & Museum in New Milford is presenting its second annual art show, “An Artist’s Eye,” through Oct. 20 at the museum at 6 Aspetuck Ave.

The show includes all original work and will feature recognizable structures, scenes or events in New Milford. Most work will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the museum.

A variety of mediums will be represented, including photography, paintings and pen and ink from area artists.

For more information, call the museum at 860-354-3069 or email nmhistorical@gmail.com.