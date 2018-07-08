‘An Act of God’ to open at theater

TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production of “An Act of God,” a new one-act play by David Javerbaum, July 13 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through Aug. 4, as well as July 29 at 2 p.m.

In this irreverent new comedy, God has taken corporeal form for only the second time in Christian history in order to correct mankind's dire misconceptions about His thinking and His works.

"Javerbaum’s radical rewrite of the Ten Commandments — the evening is structured around God’s introduction of revised laws — is clever and even refreshingly positive, insisting on the separation of church and state and encouraging us to believe in ourselves, not some elderly white guy in the sky,” according to Time Out in New York.

The production is under the direction of Katherine Ray of Norwalk.

The cast includes and the cast includes Matt Austin of New Milford as God, Suzanne Powers of New Haven as Gabriel, and Josh Newey of Canaan as Michael.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel with ID will be admitted for $20. Seniors are invited to a free dress rehearsal July 12 at 8 p.m. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held July 19 at 8 pm.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building on East Street.

For information, call 860-350-6863.