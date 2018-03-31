Amy Bloom to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a book talk and program with National Book Award finalist and New York Times best-selling author Amy Bloom April 5 at 6 p.m.

Bloom will sign copies of and discuss her new, and first, historical novel “White Horses” at the Wykeham Road library.

Registration is required by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org.

Guided by the 3,000 letters between prominent journalist Lorena Hickok and one of the world’s most admired women, Eleanor Roosevelt, Bloom recreated and re-imagined one of the greatest and most intriguing love stories of the 20th century.

Bloom is the author of the bestselling and acclaimed “Away; Come to Me,” a National Book Award finalist;” A Blind Man Can See How Much I Love You,” nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Award; “Love Invents Us”; and “Normal.”

Her stories have appeared in “The Best American Short Stories,” “O. Henry Prize Short Stories,” “The Scribner Anthology of Contemporary Short Fiction” and many other anthologies here and abroad.

She taught at Yale University for the last decade. She is now Wesleyan University’s Shapiro-Silverberg Professor of Creative Writing.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookshop.

For information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.