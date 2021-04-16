Amid hesitancy, Louisiana gets creative in vaccine outreach MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 1:58 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brass bands playing at a 24-hour drive-thru coronavirus vaccine event. Doses delivered to commercial fishermen minutes from the docks. Pop-up immunization clinics at a Buddhist temple, homeless shelters, truck stops and casinos, with shots available at night or on weekends.
And now, door-to-door outreach getting underway in neighborhoods where few people have gotten vaccinated.
MELINDA DESLATTE