NEW MILFORD — Senior citizens will again need to pay a fee to enter town parks, despite concerns from some that it’s too costly.

After a heated discussion at Monday night’s Town Council meeting, the council voted 5 to 2 to keep the existing senior park pass fee.

The annual cost for a park pass for seniors age 65 and older is $20. For everyone else, it’s $65. The town pays $10 for each pass, totaling almost $3,100.

“A cheaper sticker needs to be found,” said Joseph Failla, who voted against the fee.

Additionally, he said most seniors would be in a car with others when going to the park, so they would not likely purchase an individual pass for themselves and their spouse.

“This is embarrassing,” Failla said. “I'd say we should take that fee off for two years.”

There’s an estimated 7,000 seniors in New Milford, said Parks & Recreation Director Daniel Calhoun.

The cost to the town of giving park passes to all seniors would be about $61,000, Calhoun calculated.

Additionally, if every senior in town got a free park pass, and assuming all of them go, then more staff would be needed to maintain the parks, such as additional security guards, park managers and lifeguard coverage, Calhoun said.

After creating a detailed breakdown, he estimated the total cost of the additional staffing to be about $103,000.

He also factored in additional maintenance and cleaning, and septic and well issues at the parks, as a result of the increased number of visitors.

Debate

Some board members who supported getting rid of the fee said the $20 is too expensive for seniors to have to pay, since many are on a limited income.

Others said not having to pay a fee would encourage more seniors to get outside.

Some members said even if seniors were able to get into the parks for free, it’s not likely all of them would still go.

Other board members, however, disagreed and said most of the town’s seniors can afford the fee.

The only two parks the town charges entrance for are Lynn Deming Park on Candlewood Lake Road, and Addis Park on Grove Street. All the other parks offer free admittance for everyone.

“This is the fourth year residents are being charged for entering those parks. Prior to 2019, there was no charge,” Calhoun said.

The decision to charge park fees was made after the town did a major renovation of Lynn Deming Park in 2017, “which was very costly,” he said.

Waived fee

Seniors who feel it’s out of their budget to pay the park fee may go to the town’s senior center and inquire about getting the fee waived.

To get the fee waived, they will have to become a member of the senior center, which is free. Additionally, they will need to show proof of residency, that they are age 60 and over, and have a car registered in their name. Proof of income isn’t required, said Jasmin Ducusin-Jara New Milford Senior Center director.

In 2021, the senior center gave out 47 park pass stickers.

For seniors who don’t have access to a car, bus service is available to the parks, through the senior center. The cost is a suggested donation of $1 per one-way ride.

“Those that ride our bus must be registered with the New Milford Senior Center. We just ask that rides be scheduled ahead of time by connecting with the senior center to request either by phone, stopping in, or emailing and typically at least three days prior to the requested day,” Ducusin-Jara said.

Last year, many seniors were able to obtain gift park passes through “Operation Park Pass,” a grassroots initiative that allowed people in town to sponsor park passes for local seniors. The initiative was made possible through the nonprofit Helping Hands for Heroes.

“We were the recipients of this funding that we forwarded over to Park & Rec,” Ducusin-Jara said.

Funds left over from last year’s donation will pay for 18 free park passes.

“We were grateful to receive this donation,” said Ducusin-Jara, adding she’s in discussions with the nonprofit in regard to another donation this year.

“There’s a misconception that seniors have to pay for park passes, whether they can afford it or not — and that’s really not the case,” Town Council Vice Chair Katy Francis said. “The system that we have works.”

