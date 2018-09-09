Ames downtown vegetable landscaping turns out food for needy

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The city of Ames' plantings in beds and containers not only keep downtown looking lush, they also feed the hungry.

For a second year, Ames Main Street has substituted edible landscaping — including potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, squash, eggplant, cucumbers and okra — for the flowers it used to plant. On Friday, volunteers harvested more than 200 pounds of sweet potatoes from 25 planters along the street.

Ames Main Street spokeswoman Cindy Hicks says most of the potatoes were donated to Food at First, the local food pantry. Hicks says about 15 pounds were given to people on the street who asked for them.