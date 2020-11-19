American train-attack witness hospitalized in Paris

French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris courthouse, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Islamic State operative Ayoub El Khazzani goes on trial Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. less French lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, who is representing US soldiers who foiled a terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris train in 2015, speaks to media on the opening day of the Thalys attack trial, at the Paris ... more Photo: Thibault Camus, AP Photo: Thibault Camus, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close American train-attack witness hospitalized in Paris 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — The lawyer for an American who was scheduled to testify about his role in the dramatic capture of an Islamic State operative aboard a high-speed train, averting a possible mass slaughter, said Thursday that his witness has been hospitalized, casting doubt on his appearance at the alleged attacker's trial in Paris.

The attorney, Thibault de Montbrial, wouldn't give details about what is ailing Spencer Stone, citing medical privacy. He confirmed that Stone was hospitalized after he flew into the French capital to testify.

Stone, then a 23-year-old U.S. airman, was among passengers who helped subdue gunman Ayoub El Khazzani aboard the Amsterdam to Paris train in 2015.

Their heroics inspired Clint Eastwood to direct a Hollywood re-enactment.