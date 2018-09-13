American diplomat to visit library

A program with renowned American diplomat William Luers will be held Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

The program is part of Washington Democratic Town Committee’s John Millington Conversation Series.

The topic of discussion at the Wykeham Road library will be “Regime Change or War with Iran.”

Luers, a retired American career diplomat and museum executive, is the director of the Iran Project, an organization “dedicated to a balanced, objective, and bipartisan approach to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

He was president of the United Nations Association of America for 11 years, and spent 31 years in the foreign service, serving as ambassador to both Czechoslovakia and Venezuela.

Luers is an adjunct professor at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.

For more information, email the WDTC at washingtonctdems@gmail.com.