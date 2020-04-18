American Legion donates supplies to hospital

Veterans are hard at work in New Milford.

Members are proactive, doing their part to ensure first responders have the equipment they need during this time.

Both the Andrew B. Mygatt Post 1671 and American Legion Post 31 in New Milford are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

American Legion Commander Jeffrey McBreairty said he was moved to take action after watching the news and reading stories on social media about a lack of supplies for first responders.

McBreairty said he combed the Internet in hopes he could find gloves that would provide “some relief” to hospital workers.

He was successful.

“In our efforts as a non-profit organization to help out in the present coronavirus pandemic, we are proud to be able to say we are contributing to the commitment of all our nurses and doctors are New Milford Hospital and the cancer center,” he said.

The post recently donated 700 pairs of medical exam gloves.

McBreairty said the post chose the hospital in part because it is a vital community resource.

In addition, he said the hospital has “been such a great help” to his family over the years.

“We are so very proud of all (first responders) are doing and we applaud them on the dangerous tasks that are at hand for them,” McBreairty said.

“We wish them well, we wish all the patients well,” he said.

The American Legion would normally kick off its largest fundraiser, its annual poppy sales, at the start of May.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the fundraiser is not confirmed at this time.

McBreairty acknowledges the post may have to find an alternative way— possibly a GoFundMe campaign — to raise funds to continue its ongoing community support.