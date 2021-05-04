America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 12:16 p.m.
America’s new normal temperature is a degree hotter than it was just two decades ago.
Scientists have long talked about climate change — hotter temperatures, changes in rain and snowfall and more extreme weather — being the “new normal.” Data released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put hard figures on the cliche.
SETH BORENSTEIN