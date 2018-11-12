Amazon plans flights, package-sorting operation at airport

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Amazon says it will open an operation at an Ohio airport that will include daily flights and a package-sorting facility.

Amazon's statement Monday said the operation to open in 2019 at Wilmington Air Park in southwest Ohio will provide more capacity as the company continues to build out its central air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

An Amazon spokeswoman says the company leases space at existing airports for its Amazon Air planes and for operations that include loading and unloading customer packages to and from planes and trucks and sorting packages based on destination.

The company isn't releasing details yet on the number of jobs or flights involved.

JobsOhio President John Minor said in Amazon's statement that the operation will boost Wilmington Air Park's value for future job creation.