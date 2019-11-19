Amazon donates to new homeless shelter near new headquarters

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Amazon has donated $300,000 to a nonprofit that is building a homeless shelter in northern Virginia.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the donation is an example of how the company is trying to be a good corporate citizen in an area where it’s building a second headquarters.

The retail behemoth has already set aside $3 million to help with affordable housing in Arlington County. It also said it would help universities to create a high-tech bachelor’s degree.

The nonprofit Carpenter’s Shelter is building a facility called New Heights in Old Town Alexandria that will include a 60-bed overnight shelter. The nonprofit said it had reached its fundraising goal for the $2 million facility following Amazon’s donation.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.