Alzheimer’s forum set at senior center

The New Milford Senior Center on Main Street will hold an Alzheimer’s community forum with Carolyn DeRocco of the Alzheimer’s Association Jan. 25 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The program will be held in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter.

Participants are welcome to ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences, learn about resources and discover how to engage in the cause.

Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is requested by calling 860-355-6075.