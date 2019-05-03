Alton builds barrier wall after Mississippi River surge

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Portions of Illinois are preparing for high Mississippi River waters as forecasts show rising levels in the coming days.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several river across Illinois on Friday after several days of rain soaked the state earlier this week. More than 5 inches fell in places like Aurora, Morris and Chicago's Midway and O'Hare international airports.

Public works employees in Alton erected a barrier wall Thursday after a sudden Mississippi River surge closed roadways. The weather service has predicted a crest of 35.5 feet by Sunday or Monday in Alton, the fifth-highest on record.

The Mississippi River at Chester on Friday was at nearly 37 feet with the weather service forecasting it to crest at more than 43 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 27 feet.