Almost 220k Maine customers without electricity after storm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Almost 220,00 Maine electric customers are without power Sunday after the first major winter storm of the season brought heavy, wet snow and high winds to the region.

The winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through early afternoon for northern sections of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

In addition to the outages in Maine, nearly 60,000 customers are without power in New Hampshire. About 7,500 customers are in the dark in Massachusetts. There are a handful of outages in Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Utility crews are working to restore power, but there is no immediate estimate of how long it will take to restore power to all customers.

The storm that hit the region Saturday is now moving in the Canadian Maritime provinces.