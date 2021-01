PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The alleged ringleader of a group accused of stealing about $700,000 worth of excavators, boats, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles, and trailers from dealers in four New England states has been captured in Florida, federal prosecutors say.

Jose Montes, also known as Jose Rivera, 36, of Cranston, was apprehended on Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida, according to a statement Friday from the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.