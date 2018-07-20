All aboard: Indiana town's railroad-themed area adds caboose

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana town that already boasts railroad-themed elements has added a caboose and a boxcar to a park in its historic downtown.

A crane lowered the red-and-white Norfolk Southern caboose into position Wednesday at Chesterton's Thomas Centennial Park. A black-and-gold Monon railroad boxcar was then put into place in the park in the community that's about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

Project coordinator Jennifer Gadzala says the caboose and boxcar fit nicely within Chesterton's railroad-themed historic downtown . The caboose abuts the Duneland Chamber of Commerce building, which is a former train depot, while another nearby rail car houses a restaurant.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the boxcar will be converted into public restrooms, while the caboose will be turned into a comfort station and activity car.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com