‘All My Sons’ to open at theater

TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production of Arthur Miller’s award-winning drama “All My Sons” Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through Oct. 13, as well as Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.

Based on a true story, “All My Sons,” which is Miller’s 1947 exploration of dark truths and cruel ironies, takes theater-goers on a serene street where the destinies of several families intertwine in the wake of wartime, caught up in the struggle between personal responsibility and duty to their country.

Joe Keller, a successful, self-made man has done a terrible thing: during World War II, hurriedly trying to meet an order from the Army, knowingly sold them defective airplane parts which later caused the planes to crash and killed 21 men.

He engineered his own exoneration and falsely turned in his business partner.

Now, his son is about to marry the partner's daughter, the affair is revisited, and his lie of a life is revealed.

The production is under the direction of Jane Farnol of Kent. The cast includes Aaron Kaplan of Bethel, Deron Bayer of Lakeville, Dylan Sosbe of New Milford, Jonathan Ross of Thomaston, Mark Feltch of Newtown, Meg Jones of New Milford, Noel Desiato of Sherman, Paige Gray of Danbury, Rufus de Rham of Kent and Stacy Lee Frome of New Milford.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel with ID will be admitted for $20. Seniors are invited to a free dress rehearsal Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. A pay-what-you-can-night will be held Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building off East Street.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6863.