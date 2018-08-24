Align Health to hold grand opening

Align Health & Wellness, a new business in New Milford focusing on the healing arts, will hold a grand opening Sunday.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on the second floor of 42 Main St., next to the Richmond Citizen Center.

Align Health & Wellness will collaborate with The HeartSpace Studio for Healing Arts to offer spiritual healing, intuitive energy therapy and massage, as well as meditation and discussion groups.

Its grand opening event will feature raffles and prizes, discounted offers on future sessions and information on both businesses and their services.

Ongoing mini-sessions of massage, posture assessments and tips for changing habits of body-mechanics that cause tension will also be offered.

Align Health & Wellness was founded by Ashley Lunnie-Russo, who began her career in emergency medicine and nursing.

She has since become a certified reiki master and lifestyle medicine coach.

Lunnie-Russo guides others to embody and express the universal healing power through her spiritual-based practice.

She strives towards integration, balance and overall health and wellness through proper diet and nutrition, spiritual awareness and higher vibrational energy.

For more information, visit www.AlignWellnessLLC.com.