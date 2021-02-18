Algerian president dissolves parliament, frees prisoners Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 4:57 p.m.
People watch Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaking on television, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021 in Algiers.
A man closes a restaurant while Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks on television, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021 in Algiers.
People demonstrate in Kherrata, 300 km (190 miles) east of Algiers, Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021. The first demonstration of the pro-democratic Hirak movement in Algeria took place two years ago in Kherrata when people went to the street to protest against a new mandate of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s president announced Thursday he would reshuffle the government and dissolve parliament to pave the way for new elections, and ordered amnesty for 32 protesters whose pro-democracy movement pushed out his predecessor two years ago.
Dozens of other protesters remain jailed, and activists continue to demand deeper change to Algeria’s secretive, military-controlled leadership structure.