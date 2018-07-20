Algae bloom at 'warning' level in San Luis Reservoir

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Water Resources is urging people to avoid contact with the water at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County due to a bloom of cyanobacteria, commonly called blue-green algae.

The department announced Thursday that the bloom has been elevated from "caution" to a "warning" level, which means water-contact recreation is not considered safe. Boating continues to be allowed.

In northern Los Angeles County, an algal bloom at popular Pyramid Lake was raised to the "danger" level a week ago. Beaches were closed and people were urged to avoid eating fish from the lake.