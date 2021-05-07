Skip to main content
Alert: US hiring slowed to 266,000 added jobs in April, with unemployment rising to 6.1%
Alert: US hiring slowed to 266,000 added jobs in April, with unemployment rising to 6.1%
May 7, 2021
Updated: May 7, 2021 8:35 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — US hiring slowed to 266,000 added jobs in April, with unemployment rising to 6.1%.