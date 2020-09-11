https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-US-budget-deficit-hits-record-3-trillion-15560198.php Alert: US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion for first 11 months of budget year, reflecting coronavirus relief spending Updated 2:03 pm EDT, Friday, September 11, 2020 Most Popular 1 New Milford teen brings hope to foster care children 2 Police seek missing Bridgeport man last seen in late August 3 Fire officials: 200-proof alcohol spill closes roads in Brookfield 4 Milford police: Man had gun without permit, knife, billy club in vehicle 5 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 6 Police seek ID of shoplifting suspect accused of threatening... 7 Bridgeport police chief resigns after federal charges View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.