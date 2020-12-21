Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: U.S. Geological Survey: Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
Police Reports
Leisure
Events
Puzzles and Games
Celebrate Summer
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Business
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Musician explores themes ‘relevant for these times’ in new album
Eye on Warren: photographs of Warren
New Milford issues snow emergency
Flashback
Former New Milford resident hiking across U.S. for climate action
Neighbors bring a ‘twist’ to the holiday season with lights...
‘Every animal deserves a happy ending’: Festival benefits...
Spreading cheer
Welcome to the new homepage
Eye on Washington
News
Alert: U.S. Geological Survey: Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island
Dec. 21, 2020
Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 4:01 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey: Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island.