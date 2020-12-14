Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Trump: Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas'
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
Police Reports
Leisure
Events
Puzzles and Games
Celebrate Summer
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Business
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
‘Every animal deserves a happy ending’: Festival benefits...
Spreading cheer
Welcome to the new homepage
Eye on Washington
Observatory ‘charting new territory’ as 20th anniversary...
New Milford-area groups hope to spread joy this holiday season
Flashback
‘The best meds are children and music’: Church embraces...
Santa Fund distributes gifts to New Milford families
Eye on Kent
News
Alert: Trump: Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas'
Dec. 14, 2020
Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 5:56 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump: Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas.'