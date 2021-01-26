Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: The Kremlin says Russia, US exchange documents to extend the New START nuclear treaty
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
Police Reports
Leisure
Events
Puzzles and Games
Celebrate Summer
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Business
Sponsored Content
HealthyCT
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Washington Winters Then and Now via Zoom Feb. 9
Students learn centuries-old artform at Washington nonprofit
New Milford: Litchfield Crossings executive director receives recognition
Deer Pond Farm in Sherman announces February nature programs
New Milford town council raises some park fees against opposition
Sherman firefighters respond to record number of calls
New Milford: ‘Love is in the Air’ at Gallery 25 through Feb. 28.
Washington Home Care caregivers can register for COVID-19 vaccine
New Milford seeks funding for educating boaters on invasive species
New Milford’s VFW thanks those who supported veterans program
News
Alert: The Kremlin says Russia, US exchange documents to extend the New START nuclear treaty
Jan. 26, 2021
Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 1:51 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia, US exchange documents to extend the New START nuclear treaty.