Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Opinion
Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Puzzles and Games
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Business
Real Estate
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Eligible Washington teens can schedule COVID-19 vaccine through closed...
Abstract art exhibition in Washington to open April 10
New Milford Public Library exhibits nature photos
New Milford resident’s poem is a finalist in contest
Kent Greenhouse & Gardens selected for two awards
Washington photographer’s scenes from national parks in new exhibit
Gunn Museum in Washington hosting virtual talk: ‘How Baseball Happened’
New Milford museum honors women in town’s history
‘A switch was flipped’: CT toddler thrives with new liver
Kent recovery center’s new cafe to provide jobs to former guests
News
Alert: Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle
April 5, 2021
Updated: April 5, 2021 10:36 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court sides with Google in $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle.