Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Senate votes 92-7 to confirm Tom Vilsack for second run as Agriculture Secretary
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Puzzles and Games
Police Reports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Business
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Town of Warren holding meeting on developing affordable housing plan
Tax cuts proposed for New Milford residents
Attorney: Gun dealer surrenders license after failing to...
New Milford gets a new online bid management system
New Milford hosts internet safety seminar
Snowstorm affects Litchfield County school schedules
Thursday: Sherman Library offering free virtual program on photographing...
‘Loaded and ready to go’: Litchfield first responders prepare for snow
New Milford’s new health director steps into role
Washington: Kitchen gardening tips shared in free virtual program
News
Alert: Senate votes 92-7 to confirm Tom Vilsack for second run as Agriculture Secretary
Feb. 23, 2021
Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 3:43 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes 92-7 to confirm Tom Vilsack for second run as Agriculture Secretary.