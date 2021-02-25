Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Puzzles and Games
Police Reports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Business
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
New Milford’s Gallery 25 to open art show
New Milford Public Library offers March YA events
New Milford: Studio D dancers perform ‘Winter Showcase’
‘Prose and Poetry’ exhibit at Washington library opens Feb. 27
Washington board passes zoning revisions
Town of Warren holding meeting on developing affordable housing plan
Tax cuts proposed for New Milford residents
Attorney: Gun dealer surrenders license after failing to...
New Milford gets a new online bid management system
New Milford hosts internet safety seminar
News
Alert: Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary
Feb. 25, 2021
Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 12:50 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary.