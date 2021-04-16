Skip to main content
Alert: Reports: Multiple people shot at Fedex facility in Indianapolis
April 16, 2021
Updated: April 16, 2021 1:01 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reports: Multiple people shot at Fedex facility in Indianapolis.