https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-Oregon-governor-says-dozens-missing-in-15560621.php Alert: Oregon governor says dozens missing in wildfires burning across state Published 4:26 pm EDT, Friday, September 11, 2020 Most Popular 1 New Milford teen brings hope to foster care children 2 Police seek missing Bridgeport man last seen in late August 3 Fire officials: 200-proof alcohol spill closes roads in Brookfield 4 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 5 Feds: Danbury man gets 18 months in prison for tax evasion, fraud 6 Milford police: Man had gun without permit, knife, billy club in vehicle 7 New Milford enrichment educator named Teacher of the Year View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.