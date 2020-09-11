https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-Opponent-drops-out-of-US-House-race-in-15560429.php Alert: Opponent drops out of US House race in Georgia, leaving QAnon-supporting candidate virtually unchallenged Published 3:26 pm EDT, Friday, September 11, 2020 Most Popular 1 New Milford teen brings hope to foster care children 2 Police seek missing Bridgeport man last seen in late August 3 Fire officials: 200-proof alcohol spill closes roads in Brookfield 4 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 5 Milford police: Man had gun without permit, knife, billy club in vehicle 6 Police seek ID of shoplifting suspect accused of threatening... 7 New Milford schools to close for 2 days after COVID case View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.