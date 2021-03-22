Skip to main content
Alert: New York expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 50 and up
News
March 22, 2021
Updated: March 22, 2021 12:04 p.m.
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — New York expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 50 and up.