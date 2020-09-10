https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-Mayor-s-office-Police-chief-in-15558151.php Alert: Mayor's office: Police chief in Connecticut's largest city resigns after federal charges of rigging his own hiring Updated 6:30 pm EDT, Thursday, September 10, 2020 Most Popular 1 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 2 New Milford schools to close for 2 days after COVID case 3 Police: Series of vehicle thefts led to dramatic I-95 crash 4 Milford police: Man had gun without permit, knife, billy club in vehicle 5 Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged with murder 6 Fire officials: Large hazmat spill in Brookfield 7 Police seek ID of shoplifting suspect accused of threatening... View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.