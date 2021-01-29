Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: John Chaney, Temple's commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Sports
Police Reports
Living
Puzzles and Games
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
Business
Sponsored Content
HealthyCT
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
School employees dominate top New Milford wage earners
Kent residents appeal ‘monstrous’ cell tower decision
New Milford: Village Center for the Arts events
New Milford area cleans up after up to 3 inches of snow falls
Shepaug agriscience program gets boost from new mechanical horse
Washington Winters Then and Now via Zoom Feb. 9
Students learn centuries-old artform at Washington nonprofit
New Milford: Litchfield Crossings executive director receives recognition
Deer Pond Farm in Sherman announces February nature programs
New Milford town council raises some park fees against opposition
News
Alert: John Chaney, Temple's commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89
Jan. 29, 2021
Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 3:20 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Chaney, Temple's commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89.