https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-Pennsylvania-15709543.php Alert: Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania Updated 11:38 am EST, Saturday, November 7, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania. Most Popular 1 ‘Not to scare you’; first selectman says COVID-19 cases shoot up 2 New Milford school district to go full remote for a week 3 Crash causes heavy I-95 delays 4 Renovated New Milford restaurant goes on the market 5 Pol on GA results in presidential race: Thank Stacey Abrams 6 Danbury has housed 54 homeless since March 7 Donate to make Boughton run in chicken costume View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.