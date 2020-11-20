https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-Joe-Biden-wins-Georgia-15741134.php Alert: Joe Biden wins Georgia Published 8:00 pm EST, Thursday, November 19, 2020 WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Georgia. Most Popular 1 DOT: Crash closes Route 8 south in Waterbury 2 Former charter school director charged with kidnapping women 3 This Ingenious Spray Keeps Your Glasses Clear While Wearing a Mask 4 Feds: Bridgeport felon admits to having gun in New Haven 5 New Milford police seek to ID shoplifting suspects 6 Bethel PD: Trio arrested in SUV connected to vehicle burglaries 7 New Milford girl on way to earning Eagle Scout rank View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.