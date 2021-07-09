Skip to main content
Alert: Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, has died in Egypt
July 9, 2021
Updated: July 9, 2021 5:22 a.m.
CAIRO (AP) — Jehan Sadat, 87, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, has died in Egypt.