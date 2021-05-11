Skip to main content
Alert: Israeli rescue service: 2 women killed in rocket attacks on southern Israel
Recommended
May 11, 2021
Updated: May 11, 2021 8:38 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli rescue service: 2 women killed in rocket attacks on southern Israel.