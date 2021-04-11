Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Opinion
Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Puzzles and Games
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Business
Real Estate
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Project launched for expansion of observatory’s Pollinator Pathway
Washington: Students' art featured in exhibit
Kent Memorial Library sets April events
New Milford gymnast qualifies for regional championships
Kent: 1991 Marvelwood grad to speak at commencement
H.O.R.S.E. of CT in Washington holding horse parade Saturday
Sherman Library presenting virtual photography show
Bridgewater Hilltop Center to open April 19 with limited activities
Car show comes to Litchfield Crossings
Construction progressing on new outreach center building in New Milford
News
Alert: Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion
April 11, 2021
Updated: April 11, 2021 7:32 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion.