https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-Gov-Andrew-Cuomo-says-NYC-restaurants-can-15554111.php Alert: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says NYC restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 with limited capacity, other restrictions Published 1:22 pm EDT, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Most Popular 1 ‘We’re thrilled to be back’: New Milford schools reopen 2 Abandoned campfire in Brookfield prompts emergency response 3 Pickup truck crashes into water-filled ditch in Bethel 4 Race car owner opens New Milford auto repair shop 5 Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged with murder 6 Sonic ‘success story’: New Milford native set to open fast-food restaurant 7 Stratford veterans present new flag to high school View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.