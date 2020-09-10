https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Alert-EU-says-planned-UK-law-is-serious-15556711.php Alert: EU says planned UK law is serious violation of Brexit agreement and must be withdrawn by end of the month Published 10:58 am EDT, Thursday, September 10, 2020 Most Popular 1 Woman accused of running over ex’s new girlfriend 2 New Milford schools to close for 2 days after COVID case 3 Police: Series of vehicle thefts led to dramatic I-95 crash 4 Arts center ‘proud’ student work earns accolades 5 ‘We’re thrilled to be back’: New Milford schools reopen 6 Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged with murder 7 Downed wires spark fire in New Milford View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.